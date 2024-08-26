Jodi Picoult Is Still Reeling From ‘Terrible Experience’ Making My Sister’s Keeper Film

Author Jodi Picoult via Associated Press

Author Jodi Picoult says she hasn’t gotten over the “really terrible experience” of turning her 2004 novel, My Sister’s Keeper, into a less-than-acclaimed movie.

Speaking to People earlier this month, Jodi shared how the 2009 film adaptation of My Sister’s Keeper inspired a storyline in By Any Other Name, her latest novel.

Released in the US last week, By Any Other Name, tells the story of playwright Melina Green, who has written a theatrical piece based on the life of Emilia Bassano, a 16th-century poet who some historians have claimed was the real author of William Shakespeare’s plays.

Melina soon finds her professional trajectory mirroring that of Bassano’s when a theatre festival plans to stage a production of her play under the assumption that it was written by her roommate, who is a Black man.

“It kind of goes back to when I had a really terrible experience turning My Sister’s Keeper into a film,” the writer told People of Melina’s journey.

“It took me a long time to kind of wrap my head around the fact that they didn’t ruin my book. My book is still there. And anyone who reads my book is still getting the story that I intended.”

My Sister's Keeper actors Sofia Vassilieva, Cameron Diaz and Abigail Breslin in 2009. Frank Trapper via Getty Images

The movie adaptation of My Sister’s Keeper was written and directed by Nick Cassavetes, best known for 2004’s The Notebook, starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams.

It follows 13-year-old Anna Fitzgerald (played by Abigail Breslin), who seeks medical emancipation from her parents (Cameron Diaz and Jason Patric) after they insist she donate one of her kidneys to her cancer-stricken sister, Kate (Sofia Vassilieva). The film’s starry cast also includes Alec Baldwin and Joan Cusack in supporting roles.

Though My Sister’s Keeper was a modest success at the box office, the movie received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics. Many of Jodi’s fans took issue with the director’s decision to radically change the film’s conclusion from that of the book.

Jodi expressed her distaste for the new ending in a video posted to TikTok last year, noting that she’d unsuccessfully tried to convince Nick and his team to hew closer to the book while the movie was still in production.

“I was really upset, so I flew to the movie set and I went to talk to him and he pretty much threw me off the set,” she said.