Jodie Foster Pointed Out How Gen Z Is ‘Really Annoying’, And It Irritated Some People

Jodie Foster Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Jodie Foster just ruined her chances of getting any tips on how to go viral on TikTok.

The True Detective star told The Guardian in an interview published on Saturday that she finds some of Gen Z’s work habits a little lacklustre.

“They’re really annoying, especially in the workplace,” Jodie said. “They’re like, ‘Nah, I’m not feeling it today, I’m gonna come in at 10.30am.’

“Or, like, in emails, I’ll tell them this is all grammatically incorrect, did you not check your spelling? And they’re like, ’Why would I do that, isn’t that kind of limiting?’”

Although the Nyad star seemed to be joking around a bit, her remarks drew mixed reactions on social media. Some people on X, formerly Twitter, seemed to agree with Foster.

Jodie Foster is right ✅

Paying attention to details such as using correct grammar, for example, matters. When we don’t pay attention to details this behavior suggests we are lax, inattentive, and clueless elsewhere. — Melyana Klue (@MelyanaKlue) January 7, 2024

Oh I am right there with you. I work with 20 somethings and they leave me a note and it's nonsensical, I need a translator. Don't get me started on the fact that they can't figure 10% of something in their head — Camille- Hail Maximus! 👑 (@MalsDoxy) January 7, 2024

I find that our youth, and even young adults, have no writing skills. Often times you can’t tell where one thought ends and one begins. No caps. No punctuation. No desire to fix anything either. — giulia12 💚 (@giulia12) January 7, 2024

They use commas instead of periods, and they never use question marks. — Colin Reese (@COLINREESE) January 7, 2024

I’m down for people respecting other people’s time. — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) January 6, 2024

Gen X is the only sane generation. — Harold ☘️ (@Nikk1066) January 6, 2024

While others stuck up for Gen Zers.

My Gen Z employees are at work on time and deliver on their tasks and objectives. Maybe Jodie's just a bad boss and can't communicate what someone's roles, responsibilities and objectives are for the workday. Bad management always blames everyone but themselves for issues in… — Happy Fun Time (@FunTime87682) January 7, 2024

She's right. But you know who is More right? The young people who come in at 10:30 when they're not really feeling it. Those of us (myself included) who were taught to work long hours and sacrifice for the company were duped. Gen Z is smarter than we were. — Bob's Your Script Uncle. (He/Him) (@BRobertSchultz) January 7, 2024

Isn't it possible that Jodie Foster's frustration with Gen Z's work style is a result of a generation gap, and perhaps there's value in their unconventional approach to work?? — ZAQ RIDER (@zaqrider) January 7, 2024

Correct statement, we were really bad mentors and created a generation that is annoying to work with. — some guy 🤡 (@praisler) January 6, 2024

maybe she should retire so Genz will stop bothering her pic.twitter.com/a9iXMLppjF — Honest Andrew 🥀 (@andrewscomet) January 7, 2024

Jodie Foster on Gen Z: ‘They’re really annoying, especially in the workplace’ https://t.co/ZpNnhIRKe6 pic.twitter.com/fCZnmM3Dbr — Kaiser@Celebitchy (@KaiseratCB) January 7, 2024

It should be noted that Jodie didn’t go total “get off my lawn” on Gen Z. She implied that she admires that they challenge gender norms as she spoke about 20-year-old nonbinary actor Bella Ramsey.

Jodie said she reached out to the Last Of Us star to ask if they would introduce her at an event for Elle magazine.

“I reached out to Bella, because we’d never met, and said: ‘I want you to introduce me at this thing,’ which is a wonderful event about actors and people in the movies, but is also very much a fashion thing. Which means it’s determining who represents us,” Jodie explained.

“[The organisers] are very proud of themselves because they’ve got every ethnicity, and I’m like, yeah, but all the attendees are still wearing heels and eyelashes. There are other ways of being a woman, and it’s really important for people to see that.

“And Bella, who gave the best speech, was wearing the most perfect suit, beautifully tailored, and a middle parting and no makeup.”