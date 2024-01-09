Jodie Foster Pointed Out How Gen Z Is ‘Really Annoying’, And It Irritated Some People

Jodie Foster just ruined her chances of getting any tips on how to go viral on TikTok.
The True Detective star told The Guardian in an interview published on Saturday that she finds some of Gen Z’s work habits a little lacklustre.
“They’re really annoying, especially in the workplace,” Jodie said. “They’re like, ‘Nah, I’m not feeling it today, I’m gonna come in at 10.30am.’
“Or, like, in emails, I’ll tell them this is all grammatically incorrect, did you not check your spelling? And they’re like, ’Why would I do that, isn’t that kind of limiting?’”
Although the Nyad star seemed to be joking around a bit, her remarks drew mixed reactions on social media. Some people on X, formerly Twitter, seemed to agree with Foster.
While others stuck up for Gen Zers.
It should be noted that Jodie didn’t go total “get off my lawn” on Gen Z. She implied that she admires that they challenge gender norms as she spoke about 20-year-old nonbinary actor Bella Ramsey.
Jodie said she reached out to the Last Of Us star to ask if they would introduce her at an event for Elle magazine.
“I reached out to Bella, because we’d never met, and said: ‘I want you to introduce me at this thing,’ which is a wonderful event about actors and people in the movies, but is also very much a fashion thing. Which means it’s determining who represents us,” Jodie explained.
“[The organisers] are very proud of themselves because they’ve got every ethnicity, and I’m like, yeah, but all the attendees are still wearing heels and eyelashes. There are other ways of being a woman, and it’s really important for people to see that.
“And Bella, who gave the best speech, was wearing the most perfect suit, beautifully tailored, and a middle parting and no makeup.”