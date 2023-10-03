Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson at an Oscars after-party earlier this year Leon Bennett via Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith and her husband Joshua Jackson are parting ways after four years of marriage.

On Monday, BuzzFeed reported that Jodie had filed for divorce from the Canadian actor, to whom she’s been married since August 2019.

According to legal documents seen by the outlet, the British performer cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce, with the official date of their split listed as two weeks ago on 23 September.

Jodie and Joshua met at a party in 2018, and tied the knot a year later. In April 2020, they welcomed a daughter, who they named Juno Rose Diana.

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson at the Baftas in 2020 Dave Benett via Getty Images

According to BuzzFeed, the couple are requesting joint custody of their daughter.

The former couple were last seen together just under a month ago, when they were photographed arm-in-arm at the launch of a new electric car in New York.

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith were seen at an event together last month in New York Brian Ach via Getty Images

Jodie is perhaps best known for her role in the film Queen & Slim, in which she starred opposite Daniel Kaluuya.

She also took the lead in the Channel 5 historical drama Anne Boleyn, and made a small appearance in the recently-released final season of Sex Education, portraying God.

Meanwhile, Joshua previously played Pacey Witter in the 90s teen drama Dawson’s Creek.