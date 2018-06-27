Joe Jackson has died at the age of 89, according to a family source.

US news outlet TMZ was the first to report the news, stating that his wife, Katherine, was at his bedside when he died at 3:30AM in Los Angeles.

Joe’s death came after a period of ill-health which saw him require hospital treatment, though the nature of his illness was not made public.

His grandson, Taj, who was a member of 1990s band 3T, tweeted on Wednesday evening that the entire family was “in pain”.

He also hit out over negative comments posted about his grandfather on social media.