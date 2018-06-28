Paris Jackson has led the family tributes to the late Joe Jackson. It was announced the music manager - father to the late Michael Jackson - had died on Wednesday, at the age of 89. Honouring her grandfather after the news broke, Paris shared a lengthy post about him on Instagram, revealing she was with him at the end.

“Spending those last few moments with you were everything. Being able to tell you everything I needed to tell you before saying goodbye was such a blessing,” she said. “Everyone that came to visit you, came with love, respect, and so much pride in their hearts for you. Proud of you, proud to be your children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, proud to have your strength and share the dynasty you spent your life creating, and proud to be a Jackson. “You are the first true Jackson. The legend that started it all. None of us would be anywhere near where we’re at if it weren’t for you. You are the strongest man I know. Your life’s work will go down in history, as will you, to be known as one of the greatest patriarchs to ever live.”

She continued: “I will cherish every moment with you til the day I die, especially our last moments. Being able to hold your hand, lay with you and cuddle you, give you kisses all over your cheeks and forehead, meant more to me than you’ll ever know. Quoting advice you gave me when I was a little kid and seeing your eyes light up, sharing stories my dad used to tell me about you, telling a joke and hearing you laugh for the last time.. My heart is full knowing we left each other in that way. “I made you promise me you’ll come visit me. You agreed and I’m going to hold you to it. And I promised you that we will keep telling your story, over and over. To never be forgotten. My great grandchildren will know who Joseph Jackson is. I love you grandpa. So so so much that words can’t describe. I have immense gratitude for you, and always will. We all feel that way. “Thank you for everything. Truly. Rest in peace and transition. I’ll see you in my dreams very very soon.” Paris’ 21-year-old brother, Prince, also posted on Instagram: “This man is and always will be an example or sheer willpower and dedication.

“He didn’t choose the path that was the easiest but he choose the path that was best for his family. “You taught me to take pride in the Jackson name and what it really means, you taught me dedication in the face of adversity and most of all you showed me strength and fearlessness. “There is and never will be someone like you. Fly free and until we meet again The Hawk.” Joe’s daughter LaToya shared her on tribute on Twitter, writing: “I will always love you! You gave us strength, you made us one of the most famous families in the world. I am extremely appreciative of that, I will never forget our moments together and how you told me how much you cared. #RIP Joe Jackson.” Many of Joe’s other grandchildren also shared touching words about him online:

Jackon’s grandson and son of Tito Jackson, Taj, also slammed those who had made insensitive remarks about Joe’s death. He wrote: “Disgusted by some of the comments I’m reading about my grandpa Joe by those who didn’t even know him. Please don’t just regurgitate what you were spoon fed by the press. Joe was loved by our ENTIRE family and our hearts are in pain. Let us grieve without the nastiness.” Joe assembled the Jackson 5 in the 1960s and managed the group as they went from unknown child singers to global superstars. He had suffered ill health in recent years, having a stroke and heart attack in 2015.