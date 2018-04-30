Former ‘X Factor’ winner Joe McElderry was forced to cancel a concert at the eleventh hour last week, after discovering threats had been made against his life.

Joe had been scheduled to perform at The Empire in County Durham on Friday night (27 April), and was about to take to the stage when he was informed that the venue had received a death threat against Joe six days prior.

He then made the quick decision to call off the sold-out show, later claiming he felt “mortified” to have cancelled at such short notice.