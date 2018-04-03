On Monday (2 April), it was reported that bosses were planning to axe both Louis and fellow judge Sharon Osbourne from the panel, as Simon Cowell begins a revamp of the ailing ITV show.

Louis Walsh has suggested he can’t be fired from ‘The X Factor’ as he has a “watertight” contract.

As part of the changes, Nicole Scherzinger is strongly rumoured not to have had her contract renewed, with speculation suggesting Louis and Sharon’s three-year deals would be be terminated early.

However, he has told The Sun he can only be sacked if he’s given a huge payout.

“My contract is watertight. I’ve checked it out with someone and have told Simon that,” he said. “He has asked me to come and see him in LA.

“I have spoken to Sharon. She’s said they can only sack us if they pay us.”

Louis continued: “I don’t think they’ve finalised what they’re going to do with the panel. We have three-year contracts. We both do.”