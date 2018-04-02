'X Factor' Fans Have A Lot To Say About Those Nicole Scherzinger 'Axe' Rumours

‘X Factor’ fans had a lot to talk about this weekend, with reports claiming that big changes are coming to the show’s judging panel.
After a few lacklustre years that have seen a huge decline in ratings and viewers’ opinion of the show also in decline, it seems bosses are keen to try something new for this year’s run, starting with the judges.
First off, according to The Sun, Nicole Scherzinger has no contract with the show, and bosses have decided not to offer her a fresh one, in a bid to “inject fresh blood”.
However, considering Nicole has brought the show’s more recent series some of its most memorable moments, thanks to her energetic nature and penchant for churning out catchphrases, ‘X Factor’ fans on social media were a little confused that she was the one reportedly getting the axe:
The Sun also suggested that Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne’s places on the panel could be in danger, with the frequently-rumoured Louis Tomlinson, Cheryl Tweedy, Craig David, Mariah Carey, Alesha Dixon and Kylie Minogue all mentioned as potential replacements.
Meanwhile, it seems that some ‘X Factor’ fans are welcoming the effort to breathe new life into the show, particularly after a few stale series:
HuffPost UK has reached out to a spokesperson for Nicole Scherzinger, and is awaiting a response, while a representative for ‘The X Factor’ insisted: “There is always speculation regarding the ‘X Factor’ judging panel.”
Cheryl Tweedy’s potential return to ‘The X Factor’, which would mark her third sting on the judging panel, has long been rumoured, although it looked less likely last month, when the BBC announced a full series of ‘The Greatest Dancer’, a new talent show which she had served as a judge on when the pilot was filmed earlier this year.
An ‘X Factor’ departure could be well-timed for Nicole, who has widely been tipped to be getting back together with her former Pussycat Dolls bandmates for some class of musical reunion.