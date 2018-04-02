'X Factor' Fans Have A Lot To Say About Those Nicole Scherzinger 'Axe' Rumours

‘X Factor’ fans had a lot to talk about this weekend, with reports claiming that big changes are coming to the show’s judging panel.

After a few lacklustre years that have seen a huge decline in ratings and viewers’ opinion of the show also in decline, it seems bosses are keen to try something new for this year’s run, starting with the judges.

First off, according to The Sun, Nicole Scherzinger has no contract with the show, and bosses have decided not to offer her a fresh one, in a bid to “inject fresh blood”.