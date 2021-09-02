Joe Rogan has come down with Covid-19, he announced on Wednesday.

The comedian and podcast host shared the diagnosis on Instagram, saying that he contracted the disease after being out on “the road.”

Rogan said he had a headache on Saturday “and just felt just run down.” He said he separated himself from his family out of caution and experienced fevers and sweats throughout the night.

“And I knew what was going on,” he added.

Rogan tested positive the next morning.

He said he tried to fight Covid-19 by throwing the “kitchen sink” at it, including monoclonal antibodies, Z-Pak, Prednisone, an NAD drip, a vitamin drip and, most controversially, ivermectin, a livestock dewormer that has recently gained traction as an at-home coronavirus treatment, despite the Food and Drug Administration warning against its use.

Last month, the agency told Americans not to take ivermectin because, “You are not a horse. You are not a cow.”