Why You Still Need The Vaccine, Even If You've Had Covid

A study in Israel (which has seen the world’s largest vaccination programme) said that having antibodies against Covid-19 from a previous infection may offer more protection against the Delta variant than being fully vaccinated against the disease.

The study found that people who had tested positive for Covid-19 were less likely to become infected, ill or need hospital treatment with the Delta strain than those who had two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, but no previous infection.

But experts say this study is limited. Because people with asymptomatic infection are typically less likely to get a test, this study may have been skewed more towards symptomatic patients.

Robert Schooley, MD, of the University of California San Diego, told MedPage Today this study doesn’t mean people should go out seeking the virus in lieu of getting the vaccine.

“Unvaccinated people who get infected are where we see the deaths occurring. Putting yourself at risk of dying to have ‘natural’ immunity is not a great tradeoff,” he said.

The World Health Organisation had a similar message, saying: “Even if you have already had Covid-19, you should be vaccinated when it is offered to you. The protection that someone gains from having Covid-19 will vary from person to person, and we also don’t know how long natural immunity might last.”