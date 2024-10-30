Social Media Mocks Joe Rogan's Reason Why Kamala Harris Interview Hasn't Happened

Joe Rogan is seen at the ceremonial weigh-in for the UFC 292 mixed martial arts event, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Boston. via Associated Press

Podcaster Joe Rogan was mocked on social media on Tuesday after offering his explanation for why his proposed interview with Kamala Harris hasn’t taken place.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Rogan said he’d like to “just have a nice conversation and get to know her as a human being,” but prefers the vice president do a full three hours in his studio in Austin, Texas.

Donald Trump agreed to those terms when he did Rogan’s show last week, and CNN reports that his running mate, JD Vance, is scheduled to tape an episode tomorrow. But the Harris campaign, citing a busy schedule in the last week before the election, asked Rogan to come to Harris and to limit the interview to an hour. So Rogan demurred.

Political commentators on social media thought Rogan’s request a little bit out of line for a variety of reasons ― including his own ego.

So the sitting Vice President and likely the next President of the United States should fly over to see you? 🤔

Respect for the office of VP as well as the fact that she has a competitive race to run, suggests you get your ass on a plane and talk to her wherever see is. https://t.co/RiXkbEITla — Alexander S. Vindman 🇺🇸 (@AVindman) October 29, 2024

Demanding a VP come to you in final week of campaign sort of says it all. A reliable side product of steroid abuse is feeling of self-importance and omnipotence. https://t.co/Rtd8rOBj9W — Stuart Stevens (@stuartpstevens) October 29, 2024

Rogan’s reluctance to travel to Harris was the subject of much snark.

Is this a podcast host saying he's unwilling to travel to interview the sitting vice president for an hour? https://t.co/YL4LE93XjB — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 29, 2024

Come on @joerogan . It’s the last week of the campaign! She’s a little busier than you. Get on a (private) plane and do the interview, even if just for an hour. Americans want to hear it. https://t.co/juOUPMDdQN — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) October 29, 2024

If I could have interviewed the a person who is potentially the future president, I would have canceled everything in my calendar. Unless you were burying a close friend or relative, you weren't committed to the interview. — Professor Darren Hutchinson (@dissentingj) October 29, 2024

Come on, @joerogan. It’s not reasonable to expect Kamala Harris to travel to you for an interview in the final days of her campaign. She agreed to do your podcast if you travel to her, and that sounds fair. You could cover a LOT of issues in one hour.



I hope you’ll reconsider. — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) October 29, 2024

That you won't travel to do an interview with her shows you are looking for excuses to blame the lack of an interview on her. She said yes. You travel to her and do an hour. That you won't, means you're chicken. You're afraid of her. And you should be, little fella. — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) October 29, 2024

One fellow podcaster found it strange that Rogan was willing to fly to interview comedian Artie Lange, but is skittish about traveling to interview a world leader.

I hope Kamala Harris comes on JRE - it'd be a fascinating conversation, and it'd be nice if she came in studio... but it's pretty wild to set demands for a sitting Vice President to fly to Austin to tape a podcast for 3 hours a week before an election. Joe flew to Artie Lange 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/MfDiGJcTOB — Andy Signore (@andysignore) October 29, 2024

But Inside Edition correspondent Lisa Guerrero suggested the real reason for Rogan’s reluctance to interview Harris is that it would require actual work on his part.

“I think Joe Rogan is afraid to interview Kamala Harris because that would require a great deal of research and preparation that he is not equipped to do,” she said.

