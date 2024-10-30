Social Media Mocks Joe Rogan's Reason Why Kamala Harris Interview Hasn't Happened

Podcaster Joe Rogan was mocked on social media on Tuesday after offering his explanation for why his proposed interview with Kamala Harris hasn’t taken place.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Rogan said he’d like to “just have a nice conversation and get to know her as a human being,” but prefers the vice president do a full three hours in his studio in Austin, Texas.
Donald Trump agreed to those terms when he did Rogan’s show last week, and CNN reports that his running mate, JD Vance, is scheduled to tape an episode tomorrow. But the Harris campaign, citing a busy schedule in the last week before the election, asked Rogan to come to Harris and to limit the interview to an hour. So Rogan demurred.
Political commentators on social media thought Rogan’s request a little bit out of line for a variety of reasons ― including his own ego.
Rogan’s reluctance to travel to Harris was the subject of much snark.
One fellow podcaster found it strange that Rogan was willing to fly to interview comedian Artie Lange, but is skittish about traveling to interview a world leader.
But Inside Edition correspondent Lisa Guerrero suggested the real reason for Rogan’s reluctance to interview Harris is that it would require actual work on his part.
“I think Joe Rogan is afraid to interview Kamala Harris because that would require a great deal of research and preparation that he is not equipped to do,” she said.