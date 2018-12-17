Joe Sugg has appeared to confirm he is dating his ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ partner Dianne Buswell.
The YouTube star was romantically linked to his professional dance partner during their time on the show but had played down the rumours they were an item.
But on Sunday evening, Joe shared a picture of him and Dianna gazing into each other’s eyes on Instagram, which he captioned: “I may not have won the glitter ball, but I’ve won something a million times more special.”
When rumours of a romance between them first surfaced at the start of the competition, Joe’s representative insisted his relationship with Dianne was strictly professional, saying the claims were “absolutely not true”.
Just days before the ‘Strictly’ final, Joe expertly dodged a question about the chances of a kiss between him and Dianne during an appearance on ‘Strictly’ spin-off show ‘It Takes Two’.
After host Zoe Ball observed their routines during last Saturday’s semi-final had contained two moments that saw them get close, she said: “You teased us twice on Saturday and it didn’t go unnoticed. See exhibit A and exhibit B.”
Turning her attention to their performances this weekend, she continued: “Will the show dance end in a kiss? Sorry, we’re such children.”
As the crew in the studio began chanting “kiss, kiss”, Joe refused to answer Zoe’s question and insisted: “This is very, very accurate choreography. Stopping it within an inch every time.”
The 27-year-old social media star, along with Ashley Roberts and Faye Tozer, lost out to documentary maker Stacey Dooley on Saturday night’s live ‘Strictly’ final.
It was a huge ratings success for the BBC, attracting a peak of 12.7 million viewers as Stacey and Kevin Clifton lifted the glitterball trophy.