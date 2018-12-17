Joe Sugg has appeared to confirm he is dating his ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ partner Dianne Buswell.

The YouTube star was romantically linked to his professional dance partner during their time on the show but had played down the rumours they were an item.

But on Sunday evening, Joe shared a picture of him and Dianna gazing into each other’s eyes on Instagram, which he captioned: “I may not have won the glitter ball, but I’ve won something a million times more special.”