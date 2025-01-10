The Masked Singer Host Joel Dommett Teases Show's First Ever Celeb Walk-Off

Joel Dommett with the stars of The Masked Singer season six Kieron McCarron/ITV

The Masked Singer viewers are apparently in for something new during this weekend’s show.

According to The Sun, Saturday night’s instalment of the ITV singing competition will see the first ever celebrity contestant storm off when they don’t take too kindly to being eliminated so early on in the series.

In the first ever diva strop of its kind for The Masked Singer, the unidentified character apparently throws a strop and walks off stage, eventually having to be coaxed back on to reveal their identity on camera.

Advertisement

An audience member reportedly described the scene as “absolutely bonkers”, recalling: “Usually the celeb with the lowest votes takes off their mask and then chats to the panel and sings again. But instead this character turned around and shuffled off stage, which was hilarious in their costume obviously — but we were all stunned.”

ITV declined to comment when contacted by HuffPost UK, but host Joel Dommett confirmed the incident took place during an interview with Principle magazine published last weeK.

The Masked Singer host Joel Dommett Kieron McCarron/Shutterstock

Advertisement

“That is gonna be my favourite reveal forever, I think,” he said. “One of the characters gets voted off and they are really not happy about it. Like genuinely.”

Joel continued: “They were really upset that they did not win it. There’s something hilarious about seeing someone in a massive costume storm off.

“What they’re gonna show of it, I have no idea. But even if they don’t show it, I know, and that’s amazing.”

Advertisement

So far this series has seen daytime star Kate Garraway and Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith being unmasked.

The identities of the remaining contestants are still being kept firmly under wraps, with fan theories suggesting that comedian Harry Hill, Grammy winner Macy Gray and Wet Wet Wet frontman Marti Pellow are among the concealed stars still in the competition.