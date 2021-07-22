Joel Dommett has revealed how he and his wife were left “traumatised” after watching helplessly as a burglar ransacked their home. The Masked Singer presenter and his wife Hannah Cooper were out when they watched the intruder break into their Surrey home remotely on CCTV. The couple notified police and made their way home after the thief smashed the doors to their property and began rummaging through thousands of pounds’ worth of handbags and shoes.

Isabel Infantes - PA Images via Getty Images Joel Dommett and Hannah Cooper

Recounting the story during a stand-up gig in London seen by The Sun﻿, Joel said: “After we got married, we finally moved to a new house. We got burgled fairly shortly after we moved in. It was mad. “It is everyone’s worst fear and it was horrible. We saw on our CCTV camera this guy in our garden, and luckily me and her weren’t in the house, but we saw it and rang the police and drove home. “It was mad as we saw on the cameras the police arrive and we weren’t sure if the guy had left. “We arrived and the police had gone in through the smashed french window and the guy was in there for 15 minutes. “He was getting shoes and handbags and putting them back in boxes. Essentially he was tidying up. The police came at him with this Taser.” The burglar was sentenced to four years in prison.

David M. Benett via Getty Images