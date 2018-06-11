John Humphrys has come under fire for a Radio 4 interview with Rupert Everett, during which he grilled the actor about his sexuality. The presenter was speaking to Rupert about his upcoming portrayal of Oscar Wilde in the biopic ‘The Happy Prince’, which centres around the author’s life in exile after he was released from prison for gross indecency with men.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images John Humphrys

However, many listeners felt the interview focussed too much on Rupert’s own private life, with the host asking him whether he felt regret for coming out as gay, as well as probing him on other issues relating to modern gay life. Ironically, John closed the interview with: “Do you think they’ll ever get to the stage where we’ll do an interview like this and it won’t even need be mentioned that you happen to be gay? In other words, it’ll be irrelevant?”

Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images Rupert Everett

Listeners were left unimpressed, with many pointing out the contrast between John Humphrys’ gay-centric line of questioning compared with his last question, lamenting that out actors’ sexuality is not yet “irrelevant” when they’re being interviewed:

Rupert Everett appears on @BBCr4today to discuss his new film. John Humphrys relentlessly grills Everett about being gay, and then ends the interview with “Do you think there will ever come a time when you can do an interview and being gay doesn’t even come up?” The year is 2018. — Nicholas Pegg (@NicholasPegg) June 11, 2018

“Do you think there will ever come a time when we could do an interview like this and not mention your gayness - where it will be irrelevant?” John Humphrys asks #RupertEverett on @BBCr4today Mmmm....This morning would have been a good time to start. #TheHappyPrince — JOHN NICOLSON (@MrJohnNicolson) June 11, 2018

I heard this dreadful interview. Good on Rupert Everett for not telling him to feck off. Humphrys should be moved on. He’s an embarrassment. https://t.co/lazX99IKEY — lennon haiku (@hwilliamstodart) June 11, 2018

I didn't hear the "Rupert Everett" interview but have to wonder why it was so important for the interviewer to pursue his line of dialogue. Perhaps John Humphreys is questioning his own sexuality and is looking for insight? — Debra (@JonesDebra) June 11, 2018

Peak Humphrys this morning.



Humphrys to Rupert Everett, talking about his new film: 'So, you came out as gay 30 years ago…'.



Later: 'Finally, do you think there will ever be a time when you will be interviewed without being asked about being gay?' — Steve Crowther (@SJCrowtherUkip) June 11, 2018

Humphrys asks Rupert Everett if there will ever be a time when he’ll be able to do an interview and not have to talk about being gay. After questioning him about being gay #r4today



Change the presenter I feel. — David P Perlmutter - #BookToMovie (@davepperlmutter) June 11, 2018

Did Humphrys just ask Rupert Everitt if he regretted coming out as gay? Wtf? This isn't actually Victorian England

#r4today — Rachel Wearmouth (@REWearmouth) June 11, 2018

Dear God, what an awful interview — John Humphrys given the chance to talk to Rupert Everett about his new film about Oscar Wilde, but confines himself almost entirely to RE’s sexuality. Even asked if he “regretted” coming out. Atrocious stuff. @BBCr4today — Justified Left (@justified_left) June 11, 2018

I am all against ageism, being old myself, but John Humphreys has just shown that culturally he is in another era Rupert Everett — Martin O'Neill (@DrNostromo) June 11, 2018

John Humphreys:

"Rupert Everett, you came out as gay 17 years ago...

"...Do you ever think we'll get to a situation where you will do an interview and your sexuality will not be mentioned?" @BBCr4today #r4today — Austin Williams (@Future_Cities) June 11, 2018

Humphrys excelling on the crassometer, spending more than half his #TheHappyPrince interview @BBCr4today discussing #RupertEverett's gay life, finishing with "Will there ever be a time when we don't discuss it, when it will be irrelevant?" #FFS — Another Cinna (@AnotherCinna) June 11, 2018

Can you imagine @sarahsands100, what an interesting interview Humphrys could've had *just* discussing #TheHappyPrince as a unique & heroic production achievement? What was the journey for #RupertEverett? The challenges as producer with 25 partners/writer/director? — Another Cinna (@AnotherCinna) June 11, 2018

@BBCRadio4 coming to you from the 1980s this morning.....shock horror at female football pundits and now asking if Rupert Everett ‘regrets’ coming out

#r4today #disappointing — Katie Morrison (@KatieJMorrison) June 11, 2018