John McDonnell Says Anti-Semitism Scandal Has 'Shaken Labour To Its Core'

John McDonnell has said the row over anti-Semitism within the Labour Party has “shaken us to our core”.

The shadow chancellor said on Wednesday the party had to fix the problem by Labour Party conference in early September. “We’ll resolve it, we’ve got to,” he said.

In the latest of a string of incidents, Jeremy Corbyn apologised today after sharing a platform with people who reportedly compared Israel to the Nazis.

The Times revealed today the Labour leader had hosted a Holocaust Memorial Day event in 2010, at which speakers are said to have likened the actions of Israel in Gaza to Hitler’s regime.