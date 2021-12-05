Strictly's John Whaite And Johannes Radebe Prove They've Got A Sense Of Humour About That Ill-Fated Lift

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe might not have done quite as well as they could have on Saturday’s Strictly Come Dancing, but they’re certainly not letting it get them down.
The pair came unstuck when a lift went wrong during their Salsa routine during the quarter final, but they proved that they had a sense of humour about it all as they cracked a series of gags on Instagram.
Following the show, Johannes claimed he looked “like a sack of potatoes” on John’s Stories as they watched back footage of their ill-fated lift.
John then posted a screenshot of a sack of potatoes, with the caption: ”@johannesradebe is this you?”
Sharing a photo of him and Johannes on his page, John then wrote: “When life throws you a sack of spuds, you throw it over your shoulder anyway, then drop it and slap it on the arse.”
He continued: “In spite of throwing poor @johannesradebe to the floor with an almighty thud, tonight I had so much bloody fun on that dance floor and I’m so proud of what we’ve achieved.
“Whatever happens in the results show, @johannesradebe you’ll always be a king and I’m so super proud of you.”
John had ended up dropping Johannes during the routine after the pro gave him “the wrong hand” to lift him with.
Johannes ended up falling to the floor at the end of the routine, to which the dancer remarked: “It’s live, anything can happen.”
Judge Craig Revel Horwood, who gave the couple a score of seven, said: “I love it when it goes wrong, you had no choice you had to throw him onto the floor.”
Anton Du Beke joked: “I have lifted partners over the years that I could not wait to put down, it was amazing.”
John and Johannes were not the only pair to suffer an awkward moment during their Salsa routine on Saturday night.
Craig dubbed AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington’s final lift a “complete dance disaster” before they landed at the bottom of the leaderboard.
Find out who is next to leave Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday night at 7.20pm on BBC One.