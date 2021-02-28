Tributes have been paid to former Coronation Street actor Johnny Briggs, following his death at the age of 85. The star was remembered by former co-stars, fellow actors and celebrity fans after his family confirmed he had died on Sunday morning. Coronation Street’s Antony Cotton was among the first of the ITV soap’s cast to paid tribute to Johnny online.

Remembering the Mike Baldwin actor, Antony – who plays Sean Tully – tweeted: “Johnny Briggs was a complex character, on and off screen, and we all adored him. Feel lucky that I got the chance to work with him in the factory. I am, and will always be, a Baldwin’s Casual. “Night night Mr Baldwin, I’ve left you a bottle of Scotch in the filing cabinet...”

Samia Longchambon, who appears as Maria Connor, wrote: “Rest In Peace Johnny Briggs. Really sorry to hear the sad news. I have fond memories of working with Johnny, he was such a lovely man.”

Helen Worth, who plays Gail Platt, said: “I am very sorry to hear the sad news. “I have many happy memories of working together with Johnny. He was one of the street’s most memorable characters.” Corrie colleague Sally Dynevor tweeted: “RIP Johnny Briggs. What a wonderful actor he was. Lots of happy memories.” Leanne Battersby actor Jane Danson added: “So sorry to hear johnny Briggs has passed away. We did lots of sc’s together. I remember he took the battersby’s out for lunch on our first week filming - happy memories [sic].”

Kevin Kennedy, who played Curly Watts, said: “Johnny Briggs was an a nice guy and absolutely fascinating when he told stories of his extensive film career, sleep well buddy.”

John Whiston, managing director of continuing drama and head of ITV in the north, paid tribute in a statement, which said: “The whole Coronation Street family is deeply saddened by the death of Johnny Briggs. “For years Johnny was right at the centre of the show, playing the part of Mike Baldwin and bringing to the role huge energy, dynamism, professionalism and credibility. “When Mike Baldwin was in a scene it was very hard to look at anyone else. “And it was that charisma which made him irresistible to the women of Coronation Street, and to viewers. “He truly was one of the most iconic characters the Street has ever known. We wish Johnny’s family all our condolences.” Other stars including Piers Morgan paid tribute online...

