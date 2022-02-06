Johnny Mercer Spoke To Boris Johnson On Saturday But Was So Drunk He Can't Remember

Johnny Mercer Twitter

A Conservative MP spoke to Boris Johnson on the phone - but was so drunk he cannot remember what they spoke about.

The prime minister rang Johnny Mercer on Saturday as part of his efforts to rally support among his disgruntled backbenchers amid growing calls for him to resign.

Advertisement

The Plymouth Moor View MP was sacked as veterans minister last year after clashing with the PM over the treatment of former armed forces personnel.

He later said that the the Johnson administration was “the most distrustful, awful environment I’ve ever worked in”.

Advertisement

On Saturday night, Mercer’s wife Felicity posted a picture of him sleeping at their home.

It said: “So..funny story…the Prime Minister rang tonight directly after an afternoon of FA Cup football and England rugby..and Johnny Mercer was so pissed he can’t remember what was said. Thinking of winding him up tomorrow…I heard Johnny/Boris say………suggestions please.”

Advertisement

So..funny story…the Prime Minister rang tonight directly after an afternoon of FA Cup football and England rugby..and @JohnnyMercerUK was so pissed he can’t remember what was said. Thinking of winding him up tomorrow…I heard Johnny/Boris say………suggestions please 🤫😂 pic.twitter.com/ypy3Y76r8F — Felicity Cornelius-Mercer (@mercer_felicity) February 5, 2022

Mercer’s local team, Plymouth Argyle, had earlier lost 2-1 to Chelsea in the FA Cup, with England later losing to Scotland in the Six Nations rugby.

Responding to his wife’s tweet, Mercer said: “In other breaking news, wives have a mind and a life of their own.. She’s on this nuts journey with me - the highs and many lows. She is more than entitled to take the p**s out of me/the PM/whoever she likes.”