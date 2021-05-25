Boris Johnson Accused Of ‘Utter Shambles’ Over New Travel Curbs For Covid Hotspots

Boris Johnson has been accused of an “utter shambles” over new guidance advising against travel to and from Covid hotspots.

Labour accused the prime minister of trying to impose “local lockdowns by stealth” after it emerged that the government had failed to tell public health chiefs of the new curbs in areas with spikes in the Indian variant of the virus.

Under guidance quietly updated on government websites on May 14 – but only publicised on Monday evening – people in Bolton, Leicester, Kirklees and the London borough of Hounslow are advised not to meet others indoors or travel out of their area.

Downing Street refused to deny that the change, which came to light via the Manchester Evening News, meant the PM had now broken his pledge that his roadmap out of lockdown would be “irreversible”.

Greater Manchester metro mayor Andy Burnham accused ministers of “a major communications error” which had caused “huge amounts of confusion”. He urged them to “clear it up quickly”.

Bolton council’s Tory leader David Greenhalgh stressed that “there is no local lockdown” and that the updated guidance was not the same as new legislation.

But he revealed that after a series of calls with senior officials from the government, Public Health England and NHS, “we are in a position to be able to say with assuredness there are no added restrictions coming to Bolton”.

“People are being asked to make their own decisions. It’s the difference between ‘must’ and ‘should’. And the guidance is clear for people to act responsibly. It’s asking people to make personal choices, but it is not adding restrictions.”

Asked if people in hotspots should now cancel their half term holidays, Greenhalgh said: “No, they shouldn’t be cancelling their holidays….planned for half term.. just behave sensibly.”

But he warned again that there was a risk of civil disorder if Bolton had been “singled out” for new travel curbs. “I genuinely believe there is an underlying resentment that can very easily if we are not careful, turned into anger,” he said.

Both Burnham and Greenhalgh urged ministers to allow local schools to keep face mask wearing as a minimum to boost protection.

Earlier, health minister Nadhim Zahawi tried to defend the updated advice in the Commons but sparked further confusion when he suggested people were still allowed to travel to the affected areas.

“What we are asking people to do in those affected areas is to be cautious is to be careful,” he said.

“On visiting family, meet outside rather than inside where possible. Meeting indoors is still allowed in a group of six, but meeting outdoors is safer. Yes people can visit family in half term if they follow social distancing guidelines.

“Avoid travelling in and out of the affected areas as the prime minister said on the 14th, unless it is essential for example for work purposes.”

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said council leaders, MPs and health chiefs were not informed of the new guidance, which he said should be withdrawn immediately.

“So can the minister understand how upsetting it is, can he understand how insulting it is to have new restrictions imposed upon us? Local lockdowns by stealth, by the back door.”