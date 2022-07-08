Jon Kay and Victoria Derbyshire both have new roles at the BBC BBC

Jon will join the Breakfast team as a new regular presenter from Monday to Wednesday, effective immediately.

Victoria will become joint lead presenter on Newsnight alongside Kirsty Wark, beginning her new role in September.

Jon, who has been a senior network correspondent and presenter for BBC News, said: “I’m over the moon to become the new regular presenter of BBC Breakfast and I’m looking forward to bringing our brilliant viewers the very latest news each morning alongside my good friend Sally and the rest of the team.

“Sitting on the famous red sofa is a real privilege while covering the stories and issues that matter to our audience – home and abroad.”

Victoria, who hosted her own mid-morning current affairs show on the BBC until it was axed due to budget cuts in 2020, said: “I am so delighted to be joining the legend that is Kirsty Wark and the talented Newsnight team under new and ambitious leadership.

“This is a special opportunity to take on one of the best jobs in British journalism and help shape the programme’s future. I can’t wait to champion more stories about people’s lives while holding those who represent them to account.”

Alongside her new role, Victoria will also continue to present Ukrainecast on BBC Sounds.

Dan Walker and Emily Maitlis have both left the BBC in recent months BBC

Victoria’s predecessor Emily Maitlis announced she was leaving the BBC after 20 years back in February to launch a new podcast with LBC.

Meanwhile, Dan Walker hosted his last edition of BBC Breakfast in May after joining Channel 5 as one of its lead news presenters.

BBC Breakfast airs daily from 6am on BBC One and BBC News, while Newsnight airs weekdays at 10.35pm on BBC Two.