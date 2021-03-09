Channel 4 News presenter Jon Snow has said he is “delighted” after he and his wife Precious Lunga welcomed a child together.

The 73-year-old news anchor said the couple had a baby boy via a surrogate on 2 March after “numerous medical setbacks and miscarriages”.

In a statement to the PA news agency, the broadcaster said: “In our desire to seal our now 11 years of marriage with a baby, my wife suffered numerous medical setbacks and miscarriages.

“Consequently, we will always be deeply grateful to our surrogate, who carried our embryo to term.

“Amid these challenging times, we feel doubly blessed to be able to celebrate our good fortune.”