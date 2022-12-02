Jonah Hill Is Legally Changing His Name And It's No Big Deal

Jonah Hill pictured in December 2021 Michael Ostuni via Getty Images

Jonah Hill petitioned to officially change his last name to Hill this week, the Today show has reported.

The Oscar-nominated actor was born Jonah Hill Feldstein, but has gone by Jonah Hill throughout his acting career, which has included movie hits like Superbad and The Wolf Of Wall Street.

He apparently submitted the request on Wednesday in Los Angeles and is awaiting a hearing in January to settle the matter, according to Today, which obtained the court documents.

Jonah’s, Beanie – whose acting credits include Booksmart and a lauded performance as Monica Lewinsky in the Ryan Murphy drama Impeachment: American Crime Story – has used the surname Feldstein in her own performing career.

Beanie Feldstein and Jonah Hill Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Jonah joins Aaron Paul among other showbiz figures who are seeking to make their stage monikers their legal names.

Aaron, the Breaking Bad star who was born Aaron Paul Sturtevant, reportedly submitted his petition to make Paul his legal surname, to establish name uniformity with his wife and children.

Don’t Look Up star Jonah recently made news by announcing that he was stepping back from promoting his movies due to anxiety.

Over the summer, he told his Instagram followers: “I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public facing events.”

He revealed that he came to the realisation while working on the new documentary Stutz, which centres around his own conversations with his therapist.

“If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn’t be acting true to myself or to the film,” he added.