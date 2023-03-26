Jonathan Majors pictured at the Oscars earlier this month Mike Coppola via Getty Images

Hollywood actor Jonathan Majors was arrested on suspicion of strangulation, assault and harassment over the weekend.

The 33-year-old – known for his roles in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and Creed III, both of which were released earlier this year – was taken into custody in New York on Saturday, after police officers responded to a 911 call at around 11am that morning.

An NYPD spokesperson confirmed to the Associated Press that Majors was released from custody later on that day.

“The victim informed police she was assaulted,” they said. “Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in a stable condition.”

A representative for Majors has denied any wrongdoing by the Marvel actor.

“He has done nothing wrong,” his spokesperson said. “We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

Jonathan Majors at a UK screening of Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania last month Karwai Tang via Getty Images

As well as his Creed and Marvel roles, Majors’ additional big screen credits include the indie drama The Last Black Man In San Francisco, the Netflix Western The Harder They Fall and the war film Devotion.

In 2021, he was nominated for an Emmy for his performance as Atticus “Tic” Freeman, a veteran of the Korean war, in the horror series Lovecraft Country.