Jordan Banjo’s Baby Son Recovering In Hospital After Falling Ill With Sepsis

Naomi and Jordan Banjo pictured at an event in 2021 David M. Benett via Getty Images

Jordan Banjo and his wife Naomi have shared that their son Atreus is receiving treatment in hospital after falling ill with sepsis and suspected meningitis last week.

The Diversity performer and his wife, who welcomed their third child in April this year, were quick to seek help from medical professionals after they “felt something wasn’t quite right” with their six-week-old baby.

Advertisement

In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, Naomi said that the last week had been “the most emotionally draining, frightening week of our lives”.

“We’ve cried a lot, we’ve barely slept, and we’ve discussed the worst, but we’ve carried each other through possibly one of the most traumatic weeks of our lives,” she wrote.

“You never think it would be your baby and honestly, I can’t explain how awful it is having to leave your poorly baby behind in a hospital and go home and just be ‘mummy’ to your other children when inside your heart is breaking.”

Naomi confirmed that Atreus is on the mend and now has a stable temperature.

“Things are looking positive for Tre Tre and we are finally seeing an improvement,” she added.

“Our super brave strong boy has had all sorts of blood tests, a lumber puncture and constant prodding and poking this week but there’s finally light at the end of the tunnel and we cannot wait to get him home where he belongs.”

Advertisement

Naomi also shared the symptoms her six-week-old son had been displaying prior to him being admitted to hospital.

The NHS website describes sepsis as a rare but serious complication of an infection.

It occurs when your immune system overreacts to an infection and starts to damage your body’s own tissues and organs.

The former I’m A Celebrity campmate and Naomi tied the knot last year.