'I Felt Terrible': Josh Hartnett Names Single Most Embarrassing Moment Of His Career

Josh Hartnett via Associated Press

Josh Hartnett doesn’t have to think too hard about his most embarrassing movie moment.

The Black Hawk Down star is currently celebrating his Hollywood comeback after several years on the sidelines. When asked last week about the most mortifying experiences he’s had on set, the actor said he’s “had so many” — but one in particular still stands out.

“One of my most embarrassing is the parachute scene from Pearl Harbor with Kate Beckinsale, where we are making love in the parachutes for some reason,” Josh shared with Elle in a lengthy video interview.

Advertisement

“She decided to bring her one-year-old daughter and her boyfriend to set for the first time that day,” he continued. “I felt terrible the whole day that day. That was super embarrassing. Thanks, Kate!”

Josh didn’t identify his co-star’s then-boyfriend, though Kate famously dated fellow actor Michael Sheen from 1995 to 2003. Their daughter, Lily Sheen, was born in January 1999, which would’ve made her one year old during production on 2001′s Pearl Harbor.

The film, an action-romance directed by Michael Bay and set during the titular World War II attack, grossed $449 million worldwide. Despite negative reviews, it helped Josh become a bona fide star, and he went on to work with directors Ridley Scott, Brian De Palma and, more recently, Christopher Nolan.

“I was on the cover of every magazine,” he told Details in 2014 about leaving Hollywood, per UPI.

“I couldn’t really go anywhere. I didn’t feel comfortable in my own skin. I was alone. I didn’t trust anyone. So I went back to Minnesota and got back together with my old friends.”

Advertisement

Josh has since returned to the spotlight, starring in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer – which became the third-biggest film of 2023 – and appearing in the Hulu drama series The Bear.

The actor is currently promoting Trap, the latest thriller from director M. Night Shyamalan, in which he plays a protective father navigating a serial killer-related incident.

In a story published earlier this week, Josh told The Guardian that he’s still trying to “soak up” time with his four kids.