Josh O'Connor Reveals How He Really Feels About Challengers Oscars Snub

Josh O'Connor at the 34th Annual Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Dec. 2, 2024. Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

“All the nominations are so good this year,” Josh told IndieWire in an interview published on Sunday. “There’s so many great films, but then I do think that every year. I’m always amazed what artists create. I don’t mind.”

Challengers, a 2024 film set in the tennis world starring Josh, Zendaya and Mike Faist, was shut out of the 2025 Oscars despite positive critical reviews.

The Luca Guadagnino movie won Best Score at the Golden Globes in January, as well as other film awards, including from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association. The movie’s music is also in the running for a Grammy and Critics’ Choice Award.

Instead of Challengers, the Academy nominated The Brutalist, Conclave, Emilia Pérez, Wicked and The Wild Robot for Best Original Score this year.

Josh, who was at the Sundance Film Festival promoting his newest movie, Rebuilding, told IndieWire that he’s lucky he got to release two movies that he loves in 2024: La Chimera and Challengers.

“I’m just so thrilled that people like them and got to see them,” he said.