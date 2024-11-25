Jude Law Just 'Burst The Bubble' Of Everyone Who Loves Watching The Holiday At Christmas

Jude Law in The Holiday Zade Rosenthal/Sony/Kobal/Shutterstock

If you’ve ever found yourself daydreaming about spending the festive season in Kate Winslet’s cottage from The Holiday, we’re afraid we have some bad news.

Last week, Jude Law paid a visit to the Radio 2 breakfast show, where host Zoe Ball pointed out that it’s the time of year when people are starting to cosy up and watch festive favourites, when the subject of The Holiday came up.

Put on the spot about whether it’s possible “to Airbnb that cottage”, Jude said simply: “That cottage doesn’t exist.”

According to the two-time Oscar nominee, The Holiday director Nancy Meyers is “a bit of a perfectionist”, so when she failed to find a single suitable cottage in the area, she took matters into her own hands.

“She just hired a field, drew [up plans] and had someone build it,” he revealed.

“But here’s the funny thing, if you watch it, we were shooting in the winter [in the UK], and every time I’d go in that door, we cut and we shot the interiors in LA about three months later.”

This news did not go down well in the room – with Jude quickly realising he’d just “burst the bubble” for fans of The Holiday the world over.

The Holiday starred Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet as two women on different sides of the Atlantic, who decided to swap homes over the Christmas season to escape their less-than-perfect romantic situations.

Jude played Kate’s on-screen brother, who catches the eye of Cameron’s character, while Jack Black also co-starred as a love interest for the Titanic star.