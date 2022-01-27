Judi Dench's Parrot Wasn't Quite The Saviour She Hoped For After 'Frightful Fall'

Dame Judi Dench Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Dame Judi Dench has revealed she recently suffered a “frightful fall” at her Surrey home and turned to her pet parrot for help.

The 87-year-old acting legend says she was stuck on the floor for 30 minutes after tripping over her carpet and was unable to get herself up.

Advertisement

The Oscar-winner was forced to turn to her pet parrot for help as no one else was around, but didn’t have much luck.

“I had a frightful fall not long ago,” Judi told Saga magazine. “I tripped over the carpet, and there was nobody in the house and I was lying on the ground unable to get up for half an hour.”

Advertisement

She added: “I have a wonderful parrot who kept saying, ‘What are you doing? What are you doing?’. This is when you need a very convenient parrot who would phone somebody – but she didn’t.”

Luckily, the James Bond star recovered quickly saying she “just got up” after half an hour on the floor.

Advertisement

The Belfast star went on to reveal how she doesn’t have a panic alarm installed in her home should another incident occur, because she wants to hold on to her independence.