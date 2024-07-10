Julia Fox Appears To Come Out As Lesbian In Low-Key TikTok

Julia Fox at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year via Associated Press

Julia Fox appears to have come out as lesbian in a TikTok post.

On Tuesday, the actor, fashionista and media personality shared a video in response to a TikTok by internet comedian Emily Gracin, which said: “I love when you see a lesbian with their boyfriend. It’s like, ‘ah, you hate that man’.”

Filming herself while walking down a street, Julia said in her response video: “Hey, that was me. I was that lesbian. I’m so sorry, boys. It won’t happen again.”

HuffPost UK has contacted Julia Fox’s team for comment.

Julia previously spoke about her sexuality during a wide-ranging interview on Ziwe Fumudoh’s show last year.

Asked if she’d ever been in a relationship with a woman, Julia said: “I have been thinking about it a lot, recently. Because I do think that maybe I have a gay bone and I need to explore that a little bit more.

“Like, maybe my ex-boyfriends weren’t wrong when they were calling me a lesbian and complaining that I never wanted to have sex with them.”

The Uncut Gems actor was previously married to private pilot Peter Artemiev for two years, with whom she shares a three-year-old son, Valentino.

She was also in a high-profile relationship with the rapper Ye, previously known as Kanye West, for several months.

Back in May, Julia disclosed that she had been celibate for the past two years, claiming she made the decision to remain celibate after the Supreme Court’s rollback of abortion rights in 2022.