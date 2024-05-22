Julia Fox Shares The Political Reason She Hasn't Had Sex In More Than 2 Years

Julia Fox Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Julia Fox has a political impetus for abstaining from sex.

The Uncut Gems actor announced on TikTok last week that she’s been celibate for over two years. She made the revelation in the comments of a video response to a controversial and now-defunct ad campaign by the dating app Bumble that declared: “A vow of celibacy is not the answer.”

She wrote: “2.5 years of celibacy and never been better tbh.”

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live on Monday, Julia joked that “nothing good comes from having sex, including children”, before noting that she decided to become celibate following the Supreme Court’s 2022 rollback of abortion rights.

“I think, with the overturning of Roe vs. Wade and our rights being stripped away from us, this is a way that I can take back the control,” she explained. “It just sucks that it has to be in that way, but I just don’t feel comfortable until things change.”

Watch a clip of Julia Fox’s Watch What Happens Live chat below:

Julia ― who shares a three-year-old son, Valentino, with ex Peter Artemiev ― said she doesn’t have an end date in mind yet for her celibacy.

And though she missed having sex “in the beginning,” she told host Andy Cohen that she’s more focussed on other areas of her life at the moment.

“I think it’s just like getting over anything ― smoking, drugs, whatever it may be,” she said. “Eventually you just forget, and then all that energy that you were putting toward sex, you can put it toward other things.”

As for self-pleasure, Julia said she only masturbates “once or twice a month,” quipping: “Sometimes I’ll start, and then I get tired and lose interest.”

Julia’s admission may come as a bit of a surprise to fans, given her early days working as a dominatrix and brief, if highly publicised, romance with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, in 2022.

In an interview with The New York Times last autumn, however, Julia said she didn’t document her sex life with Ye in her memoir, Down The Drain, because there “wasn’t any”.