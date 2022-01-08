Julia Fox and Kanye West Getty Images

Uncut Gems actor Julia Fox has gone public about her relationship with Kanye West days after paparazzi spotted the pair together in New York.

The article was accompanied by a series of steamy photos shot by Kevin Leyva.

“I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection,” Julia wrote. “His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night.”

Julia said she and Ye “decided to keep the energy going” by flying to New York to catch a performance of the Broadway play Slave Play, followed by dinner at Carbone, an Italian eatery in Manhattan’s West Village neighborhood favoured by Jennifer Lopez, Madonna and other stars.

But the “real Cinderella moment,” the actor claimed, took place after dinner when Ye surprised her with “an entire hotel suite full of clothes”.

“It was every girl’s dream come true,” she wrote. “I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!”

Describing the early days of the relationship as “so organic,” Julia added: “I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride.”

Julia Fox (left) and Kanye West were photographed in New York earlier this week. Gotham via Getty Images

Julia, who was born in Italy, split from her former husband Peter Artemiev in 2020. Last week, she reportedly accused her ex of being a “dead beat alcoholic drug addict dad” who “left me with a 5 month old and a dog and a home and ALL THE BILLS” in a series of Instagram Stories.

Ye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, filed for divorce last year, though the pair seem to be co-parenting rather amicably.

Although Julia’s essay did not mention a follow-up date, she and Ye reportedly dined together at Miami’s Makoto Bal Harbour over the weekend.