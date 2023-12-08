Julia Roberts Dishes On ‘Hardest Drug’ She Ever Tried ― And She Liked It

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Julia Roberts apparently found her ticket to paradise by taking magic mushrooms. (Watch the video below.)

In a game of “Plead the Fifth” on “Watch What Happens Live” Thursday, host Andy Cohen asked the Oscar winner to name “the hardest drug you ever tried.”

Roberts answered “mushrooms,” saying the experience “was nice” while flashing her famous smile. “Not gonna lie,” she added.

The revelation puts the “Pretty Woman” star in some trippy celebrity company.

Miley Cyrus, Harry Styles and Seth Rogen have all shared anecdotes about their experiences on the psychedelic.

However, it’s still illegal in most of the U.S., and the Alcohol and Drug Foundation warns that “Use of any drug always carries some risk.”

Roberts has been promoting her new movie “Leave the World Behind” and recently commented on the death of her long-ago boyfriend, Matthew Perry.