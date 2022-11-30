Julia Roberts Shares Rare Photo Of Her Twins As They Celebrate Their 18th Birthday

Julia Roberts has shared a rare throwback photo of her twins Phinnaeus and Hazel as they celebrated turning 18.

The children of Julia and her husband Danny Moder turned 18 on Monday.

To commemorate their milestone birthday, the Pretty Woman star posted a snap of her holding one of the twins when they were still babies while the other watched from a chair.

She captioned the snap “18. Love you.”

As well as the twins, Julia and Danny also share 15-year-old son, Henry.

Last month, the 55-year-old actor described her family life as a “dream come true”.

Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder Lester Cohen via Getty Images

She told CBS Sunday Morning: “When I’m not working, [being a homemaker] is my full-time job. It isn’t rainbows and kittens every day, but it does bring me a lot of joy.

“It’s just never consumed me, being an actor. It is my dream come true, but it is not my only dream come true. The life that I have built with my husband, the life that we’ve built with our children, that’s the best stuff. To come home at the end of the day, triumphantly, to them.”

Julia married cinematographer Danny in 2002, two years after they met while she was filming The Mexican opposite Brad Pitt.