June Jones: Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Murder

Detectives hunting for the killer of June Jones, 33, who was found dead at her home in West Bromwich on December 31, have arrested a man in Liverpool on suspicion of murder, West Midlands Police said.

Jones was found dead at her maisonette in Wyndmill Crescent on the Charlemont Farm estate at around 2am on December 31.

Officers forced entry to Jones’ home in Wyndmill Crescent and found her body, amid evidence of a “sustained and brutal assault with a weapon”.

Police later launched a manhunt for Michael Foran, 32, who had been in a relationship with the victim, and detectives said they believed he could be in Liverpool.

On Saturday, a West Midlands Police spokesman said: ” Detectives investigating the murder of 33-year-old June Jones have this afternoon arrested a 32-year-old man in Liverpool on suspicion of murder.

“He will now be transferred to the West Midlands Police area for questioning.”

On Friday, police charged Keith O’Dwyer, 34, of Beaconview Road, West Bromwich, with assisting Jones’ suspected killer.

He was scheduled to appear before Walsall magistrates on Saturday.