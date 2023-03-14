Junior Doctors Have Been Pitched Against Pret Workers and Twitter Has Thoughts

Twitter/BMA An apology has since been issued.

Junior doctors are currently on strike demanding pay restoration due to the fact that they currently only earn £14.09 an hour as they work through insanely long shifts and absurd hours.

In contrast, it was recently announced that Pret A Manger workers will now be paid up to £14.10 an hour for their services at the popular chain.

Today (March 14), the British Medical Association (BMA), which is a trade union and professional body for doctors and medical students in the UK, took out a front page advertisement about it in The Guardian.

For those asking, we fully support @pret for giving its work force successive pay rises. We are just asking for the same treatment for doctors. #PayRestoration #JuniorDoctorsStrike https://t.co/p8BrzsWICR — The BMA (@TheBMA) March 14, 2023

To sum it up, the advertisement said that due to the actions of the current government, a person can make more money making coffee than they can saving lives. It was made to show a comparison, but it had the total opposite effect.

When asked for clarification regarding their statement and the fact that they singled out Pret, the BMA said they fully support the Pret workers getting higher pay, they just want the same treatment for doctors.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter had thoughts.

While everyone has expressed solidarity with the doctors demanding pay increase, many people have voiced the fact that the BMA should not have attacked hospitality and service industry workers in order to get their point across.

Actively paying money to run an ad talking about Pret workers earning more than you is one of the most anti-solidarity acts I've ever seen



It shows that you don't actually care about the exploitation of workers, you're just annoyed that YOU weren't exempt from it https://t.co/km0MPLcetC — Talker (@ifetalksback) March 14, 2023

a lack of solidarity between sectors will only reassert a capitalist, competitive work landscape, the exact thing unions are supposed to oppose. this is terrible comms. https://t.co/ccqbFdUDcK — jess white (@jessf_white) March 14, 2023

I support the strike but this can totally fuck off. Arguments for better junior doctor pay can be made without this snobbish attack on pret workers. https://t.co/xcwvYWxZ6Q — Tom Gann (@Tom_Gann) March 14, 2023

Pay junior doctors more but stop denigrating hospitality and retail workers! This isn’t how you build worker solidarity. As a former Pret employee let me tell you it was hard work and they deserve every single pound. https://t.co/DPOJfMRD6L — Dr Rohit K Dasgupta (@RKDasgupta) March 14, 2023

As always, punch up not down. The pay of someone at Pret A Manger has no impact on that of junior doctor pay, which is entirely at the discretion of the uk government & nhs England. And remember “could earn more stacking shelves / pouring coffee / at McDonald’s” is a dog whistle. https://t.co/vxLrceoBuF — Lisa Childs (@LisaCChilds) March 13, 2023

unequivocal support for striking doctors but this messaging is not how you build solidarity. people who work in pret deserve comfortable lives as much as you do. make your case without dragging other workers down! https://t.co/cTmYskRx0o — dan (@nomiddlesliders) March 14, 2023