Jupiter Is So Massive It Had 12 Extra Moons We Didn’t Know Existed

The latest discovery brings the total to a dizzying 79, the most of any planet in our solar system.

As a case in point, astronomers have just discovered 12 brand-new moons orbiting the planet that previously we had no idea existed. What’s perhaps even more surprising is that it comes 400-years after Jupiter’s first moon was discovered by Galileo.

Jupiter is absolutely vast. It’s so big in fact that we’ve only just scratched the surface of what we know about this gas giant.

Scientists were looking for objects on the fringes of the solar system last year when they pointed their telescopes close to Jupiter’s backyard, according to Scott Sheppard of the Carnegie Institute for Science in Washington.

They saw a new group of objects moving around the giant gas planet but did not know whether they were moons or asteroids passing near Jupiter.

“There was no eureka moment,” said Mr Sheppard, who led the team of astronomers.

“It took a year to figure out what these objects were.”

They all turned out to be moons of Jupiter.

Many of Jupiter’s moons were created when the gas giant first came into existence. In those early days it would suck up everything around it.

Anything that didn’t get pulled into the planet would eventually become a moon, passing around the gas giant like its very own mini solar system.

Galileo detected Jupiter’s four largest moons, Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto in 1610.