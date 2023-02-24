Did You Catch The Show The Planets Put On Last Night?

Venus and Jupiter planets in conjunction with a crescent moon rise behind municipality tower in Piazza Palazzo square in LAquila (Italy) on February 22, 2023. NurPhoto via NurPhoto via Getty Images

Certain parts of the world were treated to a real show this week when Venus, Jupiter and the moon aligned for any stargazers.

All three were visible in the night sky, clearly displayed in a straight line, during a pretty magical occasion – known in official terms as a “conjunction”, this phenomenon is not that rare, but it is breathtaking.

Advertisement

The two planets appeared on either side of the crescent moon, aided by the clear weather on the western horizon. Venus was the brighter one which appeared lower in the sky.

The view appeared just after sunset, and comes at a time in the lunar cycle when 8% of the moon’s surface was lit up.

The UK Space Agency said it came about because the two planets are getting closer. By the start of March, they’ll look like one in the night sky from Earth even though they’ll still be (very) far apart.

It was said to be particularly beautiful above Wales – and comes shortly after a Welsh island called Ynys Enlli, or Bardsey Island, was officially recognised for having one of the best night skies in the world.

Advertisement

So here’s some of the most beautiful pictures taken by stargazers in Wales, when the conjunction was visible to the UK.

Dark skies: Venus, Jupiter and the Moon pictured across Wales https://t.co/X9Cp2Ttvi1 pic.twitter.com/a9XwP74VS6 — World News Guru (@worldnews_guru) February 24, 2023

Jupiter, The Moon and Venus, from the valleys of Wales 🏴🌚 pic.twitter.com/xNh0sPT8lN — Rika Smith 🏴🏴 (@IamRikaSmith) February 23, 2023

Cowbridge…Last night’s combination of Jupiter, the moon and Venus below; then Jupiter & 3 of its moons…then tonight with the moon highest, Jupiter & then Venus. Tonight I could capture 4 possibly 5 of the moons of Jupiter with my camera! @alexberesfordTV pic.twitter.com/zH9i8hGrwd — Alan Rees Thomas (@WalesRees) February 23, 2023

Advertisement

The Moon, Jupiter and Venus perfectly aligned above Wales last night pic.twitter.com/AxzsnbqQ8I — Maggie (@TybrynM) February 24, 2023

But it wasn’t just Wales. Other parts of the UK, Africa and even in Australia spotted the spectacular display too.

The moon, Jupiter and Venus all aligned over North Devon. So cool! pic.twitter.com/o2yuKqwmwo — The Boy In The Tent (@TheBoyInTheTent) February 23, 2023

The moon, Jupiter and Venus as pictured from the Dinnington Docks pub on the Fosse Way in South Somerset, 23rd February 2023. Here to celebrate my godson reaching adulthood pic.twitter.com/9O2BQMg9Jm — Scandifriend (@scandifriend) February 23, 2023

Venus, Jupiter and the moon lining up above the Washington coast. I will never not be in love with living on this planet. pic.twitter.com/9mtCbKBKWd — Dr. Meade Krosby (@MeadeKrosby) February 24, 2023

Advertisement

Rare alignment of Moon Jupiter and Venus from yesterday’s sky in Delhi, India



📷 Picabuzz pic.twitter.com/0zV7yeUZuA — Domenico (@AvatarDomy) February 24, 2023