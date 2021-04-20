Jury In Derek Chauvin Trial Begins Deliberation As Minneapolis Braces For Verdict

After hearing two weeks of testimony, the jury in Derek Chauvin’s trial began deliberations Monday to decide whether to convict the former Minneapolis police officer of murdering George Floyd last year. The prosecution and defence delivered their lengthy closing arguments before the jurors, who are sequestered during deliberations. It’s unclear how much time the 12 jurors will need to reach a verdict. Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill said last week that jurors “plan for long” and “hope for short.” In his roughly two-hour closing statement, prosecutor Steve Schleicher outlined each of the three charges against Chauvin: second- and third-degree murder, as well as second-degree manslaughter. He said Chauvin “knew what he was doing” when he knelt on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds. “It was unnecessary,” Schleicher told the jury. “It was gratuitous. It was disproportionate and he did it on purpose. No question. This was not an accident. ... He betrayed the badge and everything it stood for.” He asked the jurors to believe what they saw in videos of the incident. Throughout the trial, the jury was shown videos of the arrest recorded on bystanders’ cellphones, body cameras worn by officers and surveillance cameras. “It’s what you felt in your gut. It’s what you now know in your hearts,” Schleicher said. “This wasn’t policing. This was murder.”

Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, took nearly three hours to deliver his closing remarks, arguing that his client acted as any “reasonable officer” would. He contended that Floyd’s underlying health conditions and the presence of fentanyl and methamphetamine in his system, not Chauvin’s actions, were the cause of death. “There’s lots of what-ifs, what could have happened, what should have happened,” Nelson said. “But we have to analyze this case from the perspective of a reasonable police officer at that precise moment with the totality of circumstances.” Following the defence’s closing argument, prosecutor Jerry Blackwell gave the state of Minnesota’s rebuttal. He noted that Floyd lived for several years with heart disease, high blood pressure and opioid addiction and only died as a result of Chauvin’s “deadly force.” “To use this badge as a license to abuse the public, to mistreat the public, to not follow procedures, to not render aid when you should have rendered aid — that’s wrong,” Blackwell told the jury. “You were told ... that Mr Floyd died because his heart was too big,” Blackwell said in closing. “The truth of the matter is that the reason George Floyd is dead is because Mr Chauvin’s heart was too small.”

