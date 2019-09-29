Justice Secretary Robert Buckland Warns No.10 'My Word Is Law' Not 'Unaccountable' Officials

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland has launched a thinly veiled attack on Boris Johnson’s top adviser Dominic Cummings, telling him “my word is the law”.

Speaking at a drinks reception for liberal-minded Conservative members at the Tory party conference on Sunday evening, Buckland hit out at “unaccountable” people in No.10 Downing Street.

Cummings, the prime minister’s chief of staff, is seen as the mastermind behind Johnson’s strategy to ensure the UK leaves the EU on October 31.

There is speculation that the prime minister will somehow try and bypass the Benn Act, which requires in law that he ask the EU to extend Article 50 if no exit deal has been agreed by October 19.

In the wake of the supreme court decision that ruled Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament was unlawful, Buckland defended the judges.

“I am in good heart. It’s been quit a few weeks as a member of cabinet. But I can tell you as well, our judiciary is in good heart too,” he said.

“Whatever one thinks about the merits of decisions that are made, one iron rule has to apply, we have an independent judiciary, we have respect for the rule of law.