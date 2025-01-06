Justin Trudeau To Step Down As Party Leader After Mounting Pressure: Reports

Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister, reportedly is expected to resign as leader of Canada’s ruling Liberal Party on Monday. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reportedly is expected to resign as party leader Monday following weeks of mounting pressure and criticism.

Trudeau will announce his decision to step down as leader of Canada’s ruling Liberal Party but will remain prime minister until a new leader is selected, The Associated Press, CNN and The New York Times reported, citing sources close to him.

His announcement reportedly is expected during a news conference scheduled for 10:45 a.m. ET.

Trudeau’s departure would follow him leading the party for nearly 11 years and serving as prime minister for nine.

Trudeau has faced low poll numbers and pushback, and requests not to seek a fourth term by those in his own party.

Issues weighing against him include the high cost of housing and food, and his party losing two seats that it had held for decades in special elections last year.

