Kalashnikov, the company behind the AK-47 assault rifle, has unveiled a retro-looking electric ‘supercar’ which it claims will rival the likes of Tesla. The CV-1′s distinctive design might suggest that the car was built 30-years ago but the company says this was intentional. The car was apparently inspired by the iconic IZH 2126 ‘Kombi’ that was mass produced in the Soviet Union during the 70s.

Despite its retro appearance Kalashnikov claims that this is a ‘supercar’ capable of going from 0-100 km/h in just six seconds. With a 90kW battery the CV-1 will reportedly have a range of 350 km (218 miles) which would certainly put it in contention with Tesla’s Model 3 and even the Nissan Leaf. The car features a number of “complex systems” which Kalashnikov says will allow it to compete with other electric car rivals like Tesla and Jaguar.

If you’re wondering when you can get your hands on this unique-looking automobile sadly Kalashnikov doesn’t have a release date nor does it have a price. The arms manufacturer has spent the last few years trying to diversify its output beyond simply making weapons. In recent years the company has unveiled a clothing line and even produces drones. The car wasn’t the only major announcement by Kalashnikov. The company also unveiled a giant 13ft gold robot.

