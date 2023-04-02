Kaley Cuoco And Tom Pelphrey Share Adorable Family Photo After Welcoming Their First Child

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey at this year's Golden Globes Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco has announced that she and her partner Tom Pelphrey have welcomed their first child.

In an Instagram post, the Emmy-nominated star of The Big Bang Theory and The Flight Attendant revealed that she’d given birth to a daughter on Thursday.

“Introducing Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives!” the US actor wrote, alongside a series of snaps of the newborn. “We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle.”

She continued: “Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief.”

Addressing her partner, Kaley added: “Didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you , but I did.”

Tom also shared additional photos of Kaley and their new baby on his own Instagram page.

“My heart is full of love and gratitude for this miracle,” he said of his newborn daughter, before adding he was “eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend… you are incredible”.

Kaley confirmed that she and Tom were an item in May 2022, and revealed five months later that they were expecting their first child.

While Kaley is best known for her role as Penny in the long-running sitcom The Big Bang Theory, Tom previously appeared in all four seasons of the Netflix crime drama Ozark, which last year earned him a nomination at the Emmys.