Kamala Harris On Course To Win US Election, According To British Pollsters

Kamala Harris is on course to become the first ever female US president, according to a British mega poll.

Focaldata found that the vice-president holds a narrow lead in a majority of the key swing states which will decide the result.

American voters go to the polls on Tuesday to decide whether Harris or Republican candidate Donald Trump will lead their country for the next four years.

More than 31,000 of them were asked their voting intentions by Focaldata, a much bigger sample than normal polls.

The pollsters also used the MRP method, which uses demographic data and has become increasingly popular in the UK.

According to Politico, they found that Harris is nearly five points ahead in Michigan, two points ahead in Nevada and also leading in in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Trump has a narrow advantage in Georgia and North Carolina, the poll found, with Arizona currently tied.

James Kanagasooriam, Focaldata’s chief research officer, said: “Our MRP model has shown a Trump win throughout the campaign and only in the final update has it nudged Democrat.”

However, he stressed that the final result could still go either way.

He told Politico: “We are ‘lean Democrat’, but only by the barest of margins. Even a polling error a third of the size seen in 2016 and 2020 would put Trump back in the White House.”