Kamala Harris Does A Literal Jaw Drop Watching Maya Rudolph's SNL Impression Of Her

Maya Rudolph and Kamala Harris Left: Will Heath/NBC/Getty Images; Right: ABC

US vice president Kamala Harris has officially borne witness to Maya Rudolph’s impression of her.

The Democratic nominee appeared on Tuesday’s edition of The View and, after confirming that she had yet to see Maya’s spot-on imitation of her on Saturday Night Live, watched a clip alongside the entire studio audience — and literally dropped her jaw as it played.

“I am so happy to be campaigning in whatever swing state I’m in,” says Maya’s version of Harris in the clip, “which I will just refer to as Wisconsi-Pensyl-Va-Georgia”.

Vice Pres. Kamala Harris reacts to Maya Rudolph's impression of her on 'Saturday Night Live': "She's so good. She had the whole thing – the suit, the jewelry, everything!" pic.twitter.com/KodhYfIRVM — The View (@TheView) October 8, 2024

“Oh my god!” Harris exclaimed to The View’s panel of hosts after watching. “I hadn’t seen that! Oh, it’s so good.

“I mean, Maya Rudolph, she’s so good. She’s so good. She had the whole thing — the suit, the jewelry and everything. Wow, the mannerisms?”

While she may have only seen it for the first time on Tuesday, Harris has at least been aware of the impression since its inception, when she gave Maya her props on social media and said she felt “overwhelmed” being depicted on a show she was raised on.

Not everyone was as enthused by the caricature, however, or Harris’ visit to The View.

Howard Stern, who has mocked every demographic imaginable during his decades-long tenure as a shock-jock radio host, reportedly told Harris during their own interview earlier that day that he “hate[s]” the caricature and doesn’t want Harris “being made fun of”.

“I believe the entire future of this country right now” is “literally on the line,” he added.

Former president Donald Trump, meanwhile, attacked Harris directly for her View appearance — and not only claimed she “is being exposed as a ‘dummy’ every time she does a show,” but also slammed the View hosts as “degenerates” and “dumb women”.

