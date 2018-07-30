Kangaroo Named Norman Bates Breaks Into Family Home In The Dead Of Night

Five Freedoms Animal Rescue Entry point: The kangaroo broke a window and entered the house late on Saturday night

A family was awoken in the dead of night when a confused kangaroo bounded in through a window and left their home smeared with blood in its panic to escape.

The hapless marsupial – since named Norman Bates - came crashing through the glass of a bedroom in the house in Melbourne’s Deer Park district on Saturday night, leaving each room “looking like a scene from Psycho”.

A team from Five Freedoms Animal Rescue were called to the house, where they sedated and treated the kangaroo for his injuries.

Expert Manfred Zabinskas explained: “In a panic, he hopped around the house and smashed the lounge window in his attempt to escape.