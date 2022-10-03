Kanye West Makes Runway Debut As Model In Mud-Filled Fashion Show

Kendall Jenner, pack it up, because Kanye West is the new model in the family.

The rapper and fashion icon, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, made his catwalk debut during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday with a runway strut that’s already grabbed the internet’s attention.

The rapper opened Balenciaga’s apocalyptic-themed Summer 2023 show, which featured a mud-soaked runway surrounded by piles of sludge, surprising everyone in the audience, including daughter North West who sat front row at the event alongside aunts Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Ditching his much-discussed bedazzled flip-flops, the Yeezy designer was dressed in a black, oversized, military-inspired jacket adorned with a “security” patch and leather pants. He wore a hoodie over a cap, which obscured part of his face ― his preferred method of appearing in public as of late.

The musician arrived at the show with his younger children Saint West, 6; Chicago West, 4; and Psalm West, 3, according to Entertainment Tonight, while their mother Kim Kardashian was reportedly not in attendance.

The unexpected appearance from the Grammy winner on the runway naturally spurred much conversation online.

Kanye’s runway walk is kinda giving I’m sorry — Cocolo Minaj (@evilrashida) October 2, 2022

omg his walk is better than kendalls https://t.co/o8rLixBI7S — nicola (@prvdanic) October 2, 2022

The hip-hop legend has a long history with the Spanish fashion house, which he collaborated with for a capsule collection under his now-defunct partnership with Gap. Kim has also made major inroads with the luxury brand, which recently featured her in a buzzy new campaign.

Earlier in the week, Kanye appeared at the Givenchy show in the French capital sporting a Balenciaga mouthguard.

Kanye West attends the Givenchy Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

As for why models were tasked with trudging through high-fashion muck, creative director Demna Gvasalia said the set stood as a “metaphor for digging for truth and being down to earth.”

“I hate boxes and I hate labels. ... Individualism in fashion is downgraded to pseudotrends dictated by a post in stories of some celebrity of the moment,” he wrote in the show’s notes.

“I’ve decided to no longer explain my collections and verbalise my designs, but to express a state of mind.”

Balenciaga SS23 Show Notes written by Demna (2022) pic.twitter.com/4yJZ56eLAO — Outlander Magazine (@StreetFashion01) October 2, 2022

It’s unclear why Kim wasn’t at the event, as she’s made a habit of still supporting Kanye publicly since their split, while the former couple continue to hammer out the details of their somewhat-contentious divorce.

Kanye was absent at the show Kim curated for Dolce & Gabbana titled “Ciao Kim” during Milan Fashion Week days ago, which was a full-fledged KarJenner family affair.

The back-to-back fashion extravaganzas arrive on the heels of Kanye’s public apology to Kim for “any stress that I have caused” after previously attacking the reality star and her family on social media.

“This is the mother of my children and I apologise for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration because God calls me to be stronger,” he said during a Good Morning America appearance.

“But also, ain’t nobody else going to be causing no stress either. I need this person to be least stressed and the best sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children.”

Watch the full Balenciaga Summer 23 Collection below.