Karen Gillan Shares Beautiful Baby Photos As She Confirms She's Welcomed Her First Child

Karen Gillan at last year's Golden Globes via Associated Press

Karen Gillan has revealed she recently became a mother.

On Thursday, the former Doctor Who star shared her personal highlights of 2024 on her Instagram page, including a picture of herself cradling her newborn daughter.

“2024 thank you for giving us Clementine,” she wrote.

Karen also joked: “[In 2024,] I shot a film called Let’s Have Kids right as I got preggo in real life so take that Daniel Day Lewis.”

Alongside pictures of herself and Clementine, Karen also posted pictures of her husband, American comedian Nick Kocher, with their daughter.

In his own post on Thursday, Nick wrote that he was “VERY excited to introduce you all to Clementine”.

“Everyone in our household is absolutely over the moon she’s here, except for our dog who is actively pissed,” he quipped.

Karen and Nick tied the knot in 2022, in a private ceremony held at Castle Toward in her native Scotland.

She previously revealed that she first discovered Nick through her “recommended friends” list on Instagram, and when he didn’t initially respond to her sliding into her DMs over there, she tried a different approach.

“I DMed him on Twitter saying, ‘Hi, your tweets are really funny. I’m Karen, by the way’,” she recalled to Live With Kelly And Mark back in 2023.

She added: “It wasn’t very interesting. I hadn’t really read his tweets.”

The two eventually wed in May 2022, but didn’t confirm that they were married until the following February, when Karen posted pictures of the big day on Instagram.

She subsequently made headlines back in September when she was seen cradling her pregnant stomach on the red carpet of the TIFF film festival.