Karl Lagerfeld’s Cat Choupette Set To Inherit Sizeable Chunk Of Chanel Designer’s Multi-Million Fortune

Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved cat Choupette is set to inherit some of the Chanel designer’s fortune. The fashionista, who died on Tuesday at the age of 85, revealed before his death that he intended to leave a cut of his millions to the feline. It’s believed Lagerfeld was worth more than £150million, which should go some way to help Choupette continue living the lifestyle to which she has become accustomed.

Karl Lagerfeld/Twitter Choupette was rarely away from her owner's side.

As well as accompanying her owner on trips around the world (travelling in private jets, no less), the designer also revealed Choupette dined with him every night and slept next to him. It is also rumoured that the spoilt moggy had her own bodyguard, personal chef and maid. When he was asked if he would leave his fortune to Choupette, Lagerfeld told Numero magazine last year: “Among others, yes. Don’t worry, there is enough for everyone.” He added: “She has her own little fortune, she’s an heiress.”

And yes, it is actually possible for an animal to inherit cash, in German law at least, if the cat was nominated the ‘heir’ through an association or foundation. Choupette originally belonged to the model Baptiste Giabiconi, but Karl took such a shine to her when she came into his life in 2011 that he reportedly refused to give her back. The designer’s love for Choupette knew no bounds, and he even admitted he’d marry her if he could.

He told CNN in 2013: “There is no marriage, yet, for human beings and animals… I never thought that I would fall in love like this with a cat.” Despite his love for cats, Lagerfeld’s use of fur in his designs meant he was a target of animal rights organisation PETA. Just hours after his death was announced, the group posted a message on its official UK Twitter account, sending “condolences to our old nemesis”

Karl Lagerfeld has gone, and his passing marks the end of an era when fur and exotic skins were seen as covetable. PETA sends condolences to our old nemesis's loved ones. — PETA UK (@PETAUK) February 19, 2019