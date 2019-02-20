Jameela Jamil Labels Karl Lagerfeld A 'Fat-Phobic Misogynist' Following The Chanel Designer's Death

Jameela Jamil has labelled Karl Lagerfeld a “ruthless, fat-phobic misogynist” following the fashion designer’s death on Tuesday. The biggest names in fashion and entertainment paid tribute to Chanel’s creative director following his death at the age of 85. Cara Delevingne, Kylie Minogue, Naomi Campbell, Rihanna and Donatella Versace were just a few of the stars who shared memories of Lagerfeld on social media.

John Sciulli via Getty Images Jameela Jamil

However, The Good Place actress criticised those painting the fashionista as a “saint”, who was as well known for his acerbic one-liners as he was for his high-end designs. She tweeted: “A ruthless, fat-phobic misogynist shouldn’t be posted all over the internet as a saint gone-too-soon. Talented for sure, but not the best person.”

I’m glad somebody said it. Even if it is a little soon. A ruthless, fat-phobic misogynist shouldn’t be posted all over the internet as a saint gone-too-soon. Talented for sure, but not the best person. https://t.co/RK3Q9HilpP — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) February 19, 2019

Many of the world’s biggest names were on the receiving end of one of Lagerfeld’s putdowns, including Adele who he once described as “a little too fat”. He also admitted he didn’t like Pippa Middleton’s face, insisting she “should only show her back”, and said he “wouldn’t want” singer Seal’s skin.

PA Wire/PA Images Kark Lagerfeld

Jameela’s comments came just hours after animal rights campaign group PETA UK came under fire for posting an “incredibly disrespectful” tweet about Lagerfeld’s death, just hours after it was announced. Posting a message on its official UK Twitter account, PETA said: “Karl Lagerfeld has gone, and his passing marks the end of an era when fur and exotic skins were seen as covetable. PETA sends condolences to our old nemesis’s loved ones.”

Karl Lagerfeld has gone, and his passing marks the end of an era when fur and exotic skins were seen as covetable. PETA sends condolences to our old nemesis's loved ones. — PETA UK (@PETAUK) February 19, 2019